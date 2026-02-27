GM Adds More Vehicle To 10 Speed Transmission Recall

With the arrival of 2026, we’ve entered a new chapter in GM’s 10-speed transmission recall saga. If you’re not familiar, GM is in the process of addressing faulty valve bodies in the gearboxes it installs in virtually every rear-wheel drive vehicle it builds going back half a decade. It’s a massive undertaking, and one GM has been tackling in stages—at times to the detriment of its customers. GM has issued two new addenda. The first is another expansion of the campaign itself that ropes in some 2022 models that weren’t previously recalled; the second (and much smaller) is directed to a subset of customers who already had their transmission control modules reprogrammed to prevent rear-wheel lockups—only it turns out GM’s service techs installed the wrong version of the software, effectively defeating the purpose.



Read Article