GM CEO Mary Barra Warns That Affordable Chinese EVs Are A Threat It Can't Afford To Face

In case you didn't hear the news, America's neighbor to the north has greenlit the import of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles without the 100% tariffs that have limited their growth in that country over the past few years. And while Canadian consumers may be amped about cheaper EVs, auto industry officials are sounding the alarm.

The latest one to do so is General Motors CEO Mary Barra, whose own company—like the rest of the American auto industry—relies heavily on Canada's intertwined manufacturing sector. She joins U.S. lawmakers in warning that Canada's move could be detrimental in the long run.