GM Claims If Owners Fail To Apply Software Updates They Will Pay For Repairs

Agent009 submitted on 7/31/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:14:13 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Over-the-air software updates are a game-changer. Whereas before cars had to go to a dealer for a simple software update, costing everyone involved time and money, now automakers can push out important fixes and improvements while their customers' cars sit parked. But customers are responsible for making sure their vehicles are updated, and the consequences for not doing so could be expensive.

 
GM Authority brought our attention to an interesting stipulation in the warranty booklets for 2025 and 2026 GM cars. The booklets say, "The owner is responsible for ensuring all [brand]-provided Over-the-Air software updates are installed within 45 days of software availability to the vehicle. Damage resulting from failure to install Over-the-Air software updates is not covered."


Read Article


GM Claims If Owners Fail To Apply Software Updates They Will Pay For Repairs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)