GM Comes CLEAN! The Reason You Didn't See A Live Hummer Prototype Was Because One Doesn't Exist YET!!

General Motor's GMC Hummer EV reveal was supposed to happen back in May.

However, like many other events, it was delayed for many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it finally happened this week, it wasn't actually an event at all, and there was no real electric pickup truck.

There was no live stream, no electric pickup truck on a stage, no execs talking, nothing. Instead, GM played what appeared to be a 6-minute CGI video of the Hummer EV tackling tough terrain. The video ended, we waited and waited, and then asked ourselves and our team, "Was that it?"



