GM Layoffs 1,334 EV Assembly Plant Workers As Factory Zero Initiative Fails

Ohio factory workers received bad news this week. General Motors is laying off 1,334 employees in Lordstown. The automaker also admits that hundreds of those workers will not return.

The news comes from documents filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. General Motors and LG Energy Solution jointly operate the Ultium Cells plant in Lordstown, which builds EV batteries. With GM’s EV sales slumping, the company already laid off 700 workers at its Tennessee battery plant. It also shut down its Factory Zero EV plant in Detroit for a month. Factory Zero has since reopened, but it now runs only one shift.