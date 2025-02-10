GM Lays Off 900 Workers At Equinox Plant

General Motors is placing 900 workers on indefinite layoff at its the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, the company told the Detroit Free Press on Oct. 1, as it retools the plant for production of the gas-powered Equinox. Those employees were placed on temporary layoff as of Sept. 4. Employees with the highest seniority will have the opportunity to return sooner as the plant gears up for production of the new Chevrolet Bolt. GM said there is not a current time frame for when that return would take place or how many employees will be needed to meet those production needs.



