GM Lays Off 900 Workers At Equinox Plant

Agent009 submitted on 10/2/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:24:14 AM

Views : 622 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.freep.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors is placing 900 workers on indefinite layoff at its the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, the company told the Detroit Free Press on Oct. 1, as it retools the plant for production of the gas-powered Equinox. Those employees were placed on temporary layoff as of Sept. 4.
 
Employees with the highest seniority will have the opportunity to return sooner as the plant gears up for production of the new Chevrolet Bolt. GM said there is not a current time frame for when that return would take place or how many employees will be needed to meet those production needs.


Read Article


GM Lays Off 900 Workers At Equinox Plant

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)