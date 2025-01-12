GM Lifts Resale Ban On Limited Production Corvette Models - Will Resale Values Take A Hit?

General Motors decided to lift restrictions on the resale of the Corvette E-Ray and Z06 during the first year of ownership. This means that the used car market will soon be flooded with these models. Buyers didn't care much about GM's restriction before, either, as all-new ZR1s sold for up to $300,000 online. Now that GM has updated its ownership retention policy for the E-Ray and the Z06, buyers are free to flip their cars from the day they drive them off the showroom floor. However, once such restrictions are lifted, dealer markups typically collapse, and prices on the used car market soon drop below the models' MSRP.



