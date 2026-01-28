GM Plans To Take All Of Your Money With Even More Monthly Subscriptions

General Motors' headline to investors today is that it weathered uneven electric-vehicle demand, regulatory whiplash, and a challenging tariff environment better than most automakers did in 2025. But one of its bigger wins from last year didn't come from selling cars.

Ahead of its fourth-quarter and 2025 annual earnings call today, GM announced that its software and subscription business is quickly gaining steam. The automaker said that last year, it recorded $5.4 billion in deferred revenue (meaning unearned revenue over time, through a recurring service) from its various OnStar-related connected services. These include various safety systems, in-car WiFi, access to audio streaming apps and more. GM is projecting deferred revenue from software to rise to $7.5 billion in 2026.