GM Says If Biden's EV Push Remained In Effect They Would Be Shutting Down Plants Across The US

Agent009 submitted on 12/5/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:11:21 AM

Views : 570 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: gmauthority.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors CEO Mary Barra says that GM would have been forced to restrict gasoline-powered vehicle output and potentially shut down manufacturing plants if federal fuel economy regulations enacted under President Joe Biden had remained in place.
 
As reported by Bloomberg, the Biden-era rules, which targeted an average fleet fuel economy of roughly 50 miles per gallon by the 2031 calendar, which would have effectively required automakers to make EVs account for more than half of their U.S. sales.


Read Article


GM Says If Biden's EV Push Remained In Effect They Would Be Shutting Down Plants Across The US

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)