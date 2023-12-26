GM To Delay The 2024 Buick Envision After Half Of Dealers Quit The Brand

General Motors is delaying the refreshed Buck Envision it introduced last summer until the fourth quarter of 2024, almost a year later than the automaker previously had planned.GM has not stated reasons for the delay.

Buick delivered 34,842 Envision CUVs through the third quarter, a 91% increase over the previous year, per GM’s third-quarter sales report. A remake of the Encore CUV into the Encore GX, and the addition of the entry-level Envista compact CUV this year, have given the Buick brand a shot in the arm with sales up 60% through November. But dealer inventories stood at 106 days at the end of November, per Cox Automotive, forcing some extra discounting through the end of this year.


