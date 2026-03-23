GMC May Be Working On A Performance SUV Of Their Own

Agent009 submitted on 3/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:01 AM

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The Cadillac Escalade-V is a beast that features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine pumping out 682 hp (508 kW / 691 PS) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque. However, it’s far from affordable as pricing starts at $168,000 before a $2,895 destination fee. If you want the larger ESV variant, you’ll need to shell out an additional $3,000.
 
Thankfully, a cheaper version appears to be in the works by GMC. According to Car & Driver, VIN documentation submitted to the government reveals the 2027 Yukon will offer four different engines, including the familiar 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8s as well as the excellent 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six. The big news is the supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8, which had been exclusive to Cadillac.


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GMC May Be Working On A Performance SUV Of Their Own

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