GMC Targets The Jeep Gladiator With New Hummer X Concept

General Motors hasn’t fielded a true rival to the Jeep Wrangler since the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and GMC Jimmy rode off into the sunset back in the 1990s. Ford found itself in the same position for years, right up until the modern Ford Bronco arrived earlier this decade. The gamble paid off as the Bronco has proven to be a huge hit, with Ford moving a record 146,007 units in the US in 2025 alone – and the Wrangler is an even bigger hitter. It all proves that America’s appetite for rugged, retro-flavored off-roaders is stronger than ever, but GM has seemingly chosen to sit this battle out - up until now: Enter the GMC Hummer X, a wild new concept that reimagines the Wrangler-and-Bronco formula for the EV era.



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