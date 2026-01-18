GUILTY Or NOT GUILTY? Toyota Denies Wrongdoing as Mirai Owners Face Mounting Debt

The Toyota Mirai, once hailed as a groundbreaking hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (FCEV), is facing a sharp decline in popularity and serious legal challenges. Marketed as a revolutionary alternative to battery-electric vehicles, the Mirai promised zero-emission driving with only water vapor as exhaust, rapid refueling times comparable to gasoline, and longer range without the charging limitations of traditional EVs. Priced around $50,000, it positioned itself as an eco-friendly luxury sedan free from common EV drawbacks like long charge times and range anxiety.



However, reality has fallen far short of these promises, leading to plummeting sales. In the United States—where the Mirai is primarily sold due to limited hydrogen infrastructure—Toyota moved just 499 units in 2024, down dramatically from previous years. Sales continued to crater in 2025, with only 210 Mirai models sold, marking a roughly 57% drop from the prior year. Globally, hydrogen vehicle sales have also struggled, with fewer than 2,000 Mirai units moved worldwide in 2024 amid a collapsing market outside Japan.



The core issue driving this downturn is the severe lack of reliable hydrogen refueling infrastructure. The Mirai is sold almost exclusively in California, home to the vast majority of the nation's roughly 50-60 hydrogen stations, concentrated around Los Angeles and San Francisco. Owners report frequent multi-week outages, empty pumps due to supply-chain issues, and malfunctioning equipment, rendering the vehicle impractical for daily use. What was advertised as seamless refueling—often compared to filling up at a gas station—has become a logistical nightmare, stranding drivers or forcing long detours.



Frustration has boiled over into legal action. A class-action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, involving more than 140 plaintiffs (and potentially thousands more), accuses Toyota of misrepresenting key aspects of the Mirai. Allegations include false claims about refueling availability, range, fill-up times, and ease of transitioning from gasoline vehicles. Some owners claim Toyota concealed the fragility of the hydrogen ecosystem while aggressively promoting sales.



Compounding the problems, several plaintiffs allege that Toyota advised them to pause loan payments amid the issues and ongoing litigation—only to later refer them to collections, despite written assurances otherwise. Attorney Jason Ingber, representing many affected owners, highlighted cases where credit scores dropped significantly—such as one owner losing 100 points from an 814 score—leading to denied loans and mounting debt from high-interest credit cards used for essentials like medical care. Another owner reported a 70-point hit after 46 months of on-time payments.



On January 7, 2026, a judge granted Toyota yet another extension to respond to the amended complaint, further delaying resolution for plaintiffs. Toyota has denied the allegations, maintaining that the Mirai meets safety and performance standards and that issues stem from isolated infrastructure challenges rather than company misconduct.



As hydrogen technology struggles to gain traction against the rapid rise of battery EVs, the Mirai's troubles underscore the critical role of supporting infrastructure in alternative fuel adoption. What began as a visionary project now serves as a cautionary tale for buyers and the industry alike.



