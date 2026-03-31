Gar Prices Are Soaring But From Some Reason Diesel Is Getting Hit Much Harder

Nationwide gas prices nearing a $4 average because of the war against Iran isn't good, and we're not going to pretend it is. But it's the cost of diesel that's going to hurt consumers the most, and its price is rocketing up at an even higher rate. The national average for a gallon of diesel is now nearly $1.50 more than gasoline, and it impacts everything in the country that moves or needs to move. In the last month, according to AAA, the price of a gallon of gas has climbed a dollar to reach an average of $3.99. Diesel, on the other hand, is up $1.65 in the last month, with the current price at $5.41 per gallon. While gas is still more than a dollar short of the record high set in 2022, diesel is only 40 cents away from its record high, and it is getting there in a hurry.



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