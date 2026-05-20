Gen Z Abandons Home Ownership Dream - Just Wants To Buy A Car

Do the kids just want new cars? Have the kids given up on being able to afford anything beyond cars? A new survey from Mazda found that Generation Z wants to buy a new car more than its not-as-young-as-you-think cohort wants to buy a new house. And here's a twist: it's not horsepower and performance that drive their decisions when it comes to picking out that new ride. Let's take a closer look at this. We've heard it over and over before that Gen Z, the group born between 1997 and 2012, isn't interested in cars or in driving. They aren't buying new vehicles and, in many cases, not driving at all. At least, that's what the zeitgeist says. But Mazda says differently.



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