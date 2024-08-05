General Motors Go After College Interns That Tesla Abandoned

General Motors Co. hopes to take advantage of Tesla Inc.’s downsizing, with a company recruiter reaching out to former interns who were sent packing by the electric-vehicle maker.

Laura del Amo, whose LinkedIn profile describes her as a talent sourcing strategist for GM, posted an appeal on the website for software interns whose program was terminated during Tesla’s ongoing cutbacks. GM and other automakers are sure to be scouring the ranks of experienced talent now looking for work after Elon Musk opted to cut more than 10% of Tesla’s staff.



“In light of recent industry news, GM is extending an invite to software students who may have been impacted from the changes in Tesla’s upcoming summer internship cohort,” del Amo posted. “We believe in the strength of our automotive community and are keen to integrate diverse talents into our team.”