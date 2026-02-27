Genesis Develops First Ultra-Luxury Minivan

Genesis is jumping into the premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) market with plans to launch its first ultra-luxury minivan.

After celebrating its tenth anniversary last year, Genesis said the next 10 years will be even bigger with new full-size electric SUVs, performance vehicles, off-roaders, and more on the way.

According to recent local media reports, those plans include a new “ultra-luxury” minivan.



Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper reported that Genesis is preparing to introduce its first premium minivan in China as it looks for its next “breakthrough” vehicle.







