Genesis G90 Wingback Previewed - Targets M5 Touring Wagon

The new Genesis G90 Wingback Concept previews an estate version of the Korean luxury brand’s flagship saloon in high-performance Magma form that's set to serve as a future BMW M5 Touring rival.

A surprise unveiling during the launch event for the marque’s new hot Magma sub-brand, the large executive estate is intended to show how Genesis will merge performance and luxury in the future.

Although Genesis has yet to confirm any production intent, brand bosses hinted that there are firm plans to offer the G90 Wingback.