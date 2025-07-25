Genesis GV90 Prototype Spied With Coach Doors

When Genesis first previewed its full-size electric SUV, the coach doors were one of the biggest highlights. It looks like it will actually make its way into the production vehicle. A Genesis GV90 model was spotted in the US for the first time with coach doors, offering a glimpse of the upcoming ultra-luxury SUV.

We got our first look at the full-size luxury SUV after Genesis unveiled the Neolun concept at the NY Auto Show last March.

Genesis said the concept was its “ultra-luxe vision of luxury SUVs,” and it wasn’t kidding. When it arrives, it will be sold as the GV90 as the brand’s new flagship vehicle.