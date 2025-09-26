Genesis Recalls The GV60 For Windshield Molding That Flies Off

The Genesis brand has been hit with a safety recall affecting the 2023 through 2025 model year GV60. According to documents filed by the folks at Hyundai Motor America with the federal watchdog, the stainless-steel molding at the top of the windshield may detach, thus creating road hazards for other drivers.

HMA claims the upper molding may have been produced with insufficient adhesion by the supplier, that company being Keumgang Chemical from South Korea. 86121CU000 is the part number of the subject molding. Hyundai Motor America started looking into this matter in October 2022 due to a report indicating a peeling condition on a US-market GV60 crossover.