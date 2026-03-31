German Environmentalists Tried To Get BMW And Mercedes Cars Banned As Unconstitutional

Are automakers still building internal combustion engines trampling on the rights of younger generations? Well, according to an environmental group in Germany, they are, and they’re apparently even violating the nation’s constitution. A German court, however, disagrees.

Three managing directors from Environmental Action Germany (DUH) claimed that carmakers have already consumed an outsized share of both global and national carbon dioxide budgets. On that basis, they pushed for a ruling that would force BMW and Mercedes-Benz to stop selling ICE-powered vehicles after 2030.