Germany Launches New Incentives For Plug-In Hybrids To Meet EU Goals

Germany has launched a new incentive for buyers of plug-in hybrid models, slashing prices by the equivalent of up to £4,000. The announcement comes as part of a new electric car subsidy programme by the German Federal Government designed to get households with lower incomes into low and zero-emission vehicles. Electric cars benefit from a flat 3,000-Euro discount, which increases by 1,000 Euros if the vehicle costs less than 60,000 Euros, and by 2,000 Euros if it’s under 45,000 Euros. Furthermore, German households with children aged under 18 can receive an extra 500-Euro discount for each of their first two children making an extra saving of 1,000 Euros. That puts the total possible grant at 6,000 Euros (about £5,200).



Read Article