Ground Breaking 2027 Mercedes AMG C590 Hybrid Caught Circling The Nurburgring

The most ambitious Mercedes-AMG model yet is currently being tested in very wet conditions at the Nordschleife. Referred to as C590 by its maker, the full-electric brother of the GT 4-Door Coupe with plug-in hybrid V8 muscle will debut AMG's new dedicated platform and tremendously powerful YASA axial-flux electric drive units.

 
Scheduled to debut next year, which makes it a 2027 model in the United States of America, the all-electric bruiser follows in the footsteps of the internal combustion GT 4-Door Coupe with a liftback rear end. That makes it a five-door sedan, yet its rakish windscreen that flows into a sloping roofline also gives it a coupe-ish aesthetic.


