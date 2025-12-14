HOW BAD Is GAVIN NEWSOM'S California? Valero To Pay Over ONE BILLION DOLLARS To LEAVE!

Oh, California, the land of sunshine, celebrities, and now, skyrocketing stupidity. Governor Gavin Newsom, with his perfectly coiffed hair and eco-warrior mandates, has just scared off another mega-corporation. Valero Energy is swallowing a whopping $1.1 billion loss just to bolt from the Golden State by April 2026. That's right— they'd rather torch a billion dollars than play by Newsom's rules. If that's not a red flag waving like a beach towel in a hurricane, what is?

Picture this: Valero's Benicia refinery, churning out 145,000 barrels of oil daily, accounts for 8.6% of California's gasoline. Poof! Gone. Four hundred hardworking employees? Pink-slipped into unemployment lines. Two hundred contractors? Left scrambling for scraps. And poor Benicia? Kiss 17% of your city budget goodbye— that's schools, roads, and fire departments taking the hit. All because Newsom's green dreams are turning into a fiscal nightmare.

But wait, there's more pain at the pump! Economists from UC Davis predict a 40-cent-per-gallon spike when Phillips 66 shutters its LA refinery this December, followed by an 81-cent gut-punch from Valero's exit. That's a $1.21 jump by August 2026, turning your average 15-gallon fill-up from $70 to $95. Feeling fancy? Stanford's Energy Institute warns of $8-per-gallon spikes during shortages. Even UC Berkeley's energy guru, Severin Borenstein, is sounding the alarm on "severe gasoline shortages" and "unprecedented" hikes.

Newsom's California: Where businesses flee like rats from a sinking ship, and drivers pay the price for virtue-signaling policies. Who needs affordable gas when you've got Hollywood vibes? Keep it up, Gav— soon we'll all be biking to work in $10 smoothies. 









