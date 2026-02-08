Half the Price, Twice the Tech: China's Maextro S800 Is the Maybach Slayer?

The Maextro S800, a collaboration between Huawei and JAC Motors, emerges as China's bold riposte to the Mercedes-Maybach. At first glance, its elegant, two-tone exterior and imposing proportions appear docile and understated, mirroring the refined restraint of German ultra-luxury sedans. Yet beneath this polished facade lies a blitzkrieg of advanced technology, opulence, and engineering prowess.



Powered by Huawei's cutting-edge ADS 4 intelligent driving system—with multiple LiDAR units and AI-driven autonomy—it delivers Level 3 capabilities that feel futuristic and remarkably smooth. The cabin is a sanctuary of extravagance: zero-gravity rear seats with massage functions, crystal accents, a starry roofliner, and a massive deployable rear projector screen for cinematic immersion.



Audio enthusiasts will marvel at the Huawei Sound Ultimate system, boasting 43 speakers and up to 2,920 watts of power. It supports independent zones, allowing front and rear passengers to enjoy entirely different music simultaneously, with headrest-integrated units and adaptive algorithms for immersive 4D surround sound.



The ride? Silky smooth, thanks to advanced dual-chamber air suspension, continuous damping control, and rear-wheel steering (including crab-walk mode for effortless maneuvering). This setup glides over imperfections with Maybach-like composure, if not superior isolation in some tests.



Best of all? Starting around $98,000–$140,000, it undercuts a comparable Mercedes-Maybach by roughly half, packing comparable—or greater—tech and luxury. Is it really that good? In China's hyper-competitive market, early sales suggest yes—it's outselling rivals like the Porsche Panamera and challenging European dominance with unapologetic ambition.











