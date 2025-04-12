Here We Go Again: 700Credit Suffers Massive Data Breach 18,000 Dealers Compromised, 5.6 Million Consumers Affected

Internal documents and insider communications obtained by CDG News reveal that 700Credit, one of the auto industry's largest credit reporting and identity verification providers, experienced a data breach on or around October 25, 2025.



Consumer names, addresses, and Social Security numbers from auto financing applications submitted between May and October 2025 were compromised, according to a letter sent to its dealer partners.

700Credit discovered the breach after being "alerted to suspicious activity within our proprietary web-based application 700Dealer.com."



The company then brought in third-party forensic specialists to investigate, and determined that customer data had been copied from the application without authorization.



700Credit elaborated that its internal network remains unaffected.