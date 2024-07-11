Hertz Apologizes For Threatening To Jail Customer For Driving 25,000 Miles On Unlimited Mile Rental

Hertz has issued yet another apology for trying to overcharge a customer. After asking drivers who rented electric cars to pay for gas, the rental giant tried to collect a $10,000 mileage charge from a customer who booked an unlimited-mileage rental and returned it a whopping 25,000 miles later. The heated conversation between the customer, whose full name hasn’t been released, and a Hertz representative at an undisclosed location was recorded on video and posted on social media. Spotted by travel website One Mile at a Time, it starts as a disagreement over the definition of the term “unlimited.” Like most dictionaries, the client argues that “unlimited” means “not restricted”—that there’s no limit on the number of miles he can put on the rental. The representative counters that the customer “never signed anything saying we allowed you to drive 25,000 miles.”



Read Article