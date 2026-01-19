Hidden Costs Of EV Ownership Are Taking Their Toll - Drivers Begin Switching Back To ICE Vehicles

A driver who has owned a Tesla Model 3 for three years took to Reddit’s r/Autos forum to make a confession. “The whole EV lifestyle just isn’t clicking for me.” They told fellow users they were thinking about returning to internal combustion. “I feel like I’m about to commit automotive heresy here, but honestly I’m tired of making my car ownership feel like a second job.”

That admission alone drew attention. But when the driver added they don’t have a home charger, even Tesla owners agreed the struggle was real.