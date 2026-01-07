High Car Prices Are Threatening The Middle Class Buyer

Rising vehicle prices are threatening to push U.S. auto sales into decline this 2026, as middle-class consumers increasingly struggle to afford new cars. According to Cox Automotive, major automakers, including General Motors, Honda and Hyundai, reported weaker sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, signaling a potential slowdown for the industry. Industrywide sales likely surpassed 16 million vehicles in 2025, but the annualized rate fell to an estimated 15.6 million in the fourth quarter, down more than 5% from the previous quarter. The downturn has hit middle-income buyers hardest.



