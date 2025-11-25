Highway Heat: What Aston Martin Prototype Got Pulled Over in Utah?

In a twist straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, a $1.5 million Aston Martin prototype turned a routine stretch of Interstate 70 into a high-stakes showdown. On a crisp day in Emery County, Utah, near Green River, reports flooded in of a sleek supercar "burning up the road" with reckless abandon. Emery County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) Deputy Dylan Keele and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Trooper Dakota Adams sprang into action, lights flashing as they pursued the elusive machine.



The culprit? A prototype Aston Martin Valhalla, the British automaker's hybrid hypercar beast blending a Mercedes-AMG V8 with electric fury for over 1,000 horsepower. Priced north of $1 million, this road-legal rocket was mid-test—tweaking settings on public asphalt like it owned the blacktop. No citations issued, just a stern chat on "proper driving etiquette" and some undisclosed "business." The driver, likely an Aston engineer, got a polite send-off to continue calibrations elsewhere.



For the officers, it was a thrill ride: Who gets to eyeball a Valhalla up close? Social media buzzed with envy, hailing the duo as everyday heroes policing the elite. But here's the burning question: Was this the Valhalla's first joyride gone wrong, or just a cheeky prototype flex? Aston Martin, tight-lipped on specs, teases production in 2024—maybe Utah's wide-open I-70 is the ultimate proving ground. Next time, lads, save the speed for Silverstone. Until then, drive safe—or risk a deputy detour.















Thx 00R for the tipoff!











