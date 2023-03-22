Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Tesla Model 3 - Which Is Cheaper To Drive Over 5 Years?

It's a well-known fact that electric cars require much less maintenance than ICE or hybrid vehicles. Simply put, EVs are much less complex and therefore there are fewer things that can go wrong. But just how much cheaper is it to own an EV? Last May, YouTuber Cleanerwatt uploaded a video to YouTube, comparing a Tesla Model 3 to a Honda Accord Hybrid.

Cleanerwatt compared both cars across a 5-year, 75,000-mile ownership cycle. But nearly a year later, prices have changed significantly, so it's worth taking a second look at this price comparison.