Honda Insight Reborn As A SUV

Honda is making big changes to its home-market philosophy, as they recently announced they will import models from the United States, and now it looks like China is also on the short list.

The Japanese automaker has recently decided to officially announce that it will import home to Japan two models produced in the United States: the high-performance Acura Integra Type S compact liftback sedan, along with the premium adventure-oriented Honda Passport TrailSport Elite mid-size crossover SUV.