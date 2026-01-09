Honda To Restart NSX Production With An Italdesign Twist

2025 was a pretty important year for Japanese carmaker Honda, as it celebrated six decades since it won its first Formula 1 race, 35 years since the human-centered supercar known as the NSX was shown at the Chicago Auto Show, and 30 years since a version of that particular model snatched Honda's (and Japan's, for that matter) first win at the highly disputed 24 Hours of Le Mans. To many of us, the way Honda treated these milestones left a lot to be desired, as it seemed the company tried its best to more or less ignore them. Little did we know that Honda struck a deal with Italian design powerhouse Italdesign to reinterpret the NSX in a way we weren't expecting.

As a result of a strategic partnership between the two parties, something that's simply called the Honda NSX Tribute was announced at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. As the name says, we're talking about an "homage to an icon of performance, reinterpreted in a contemporary key."



