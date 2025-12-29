How Does the 2026 Lexus IS Stand Up Against the Competition?

The Lexus IS compact executive car was introduced in 1998, originally sold in Japan as the Toyota Altezza and later marketed internationally under the Lexus IS banner, designed to compete with the luxury sports sedans of leading European premium brands. The first generation lasted for seven years, from 1998 to 2005, and the second iteration lasted for another eight, from 2005 to 2013. However, the third Lexus IS has become a sort of immortal legend. That's because the 'latest' model was previewed in 2012 at the Paris Motor Show as the Lexus LF-CC prototype, and the series-production Lexus IS was then showcased at the North American International Auto Show in January 2013.



Read Article