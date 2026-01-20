How Long Until Lucid Becomes The Next Fisker?

Lucid Motors has already launched two EVs and is preparing for its third, a compact crossover rivaling the Tesla Model Y. However, the EV startup has disappointed its customers with buggy software, and many think this might prove just as deadly as it was for Fisker. A new report shows that Lucid also suspended its Vulnerability Disclosure Program last summer. Being an automaker these days is not as easy as designing and building a great vehicle. Software has become a critical part of the ownership experience, and it can make the difference between success and bankruptcy. Porsche might have remarkable cars, but software has been a letdown, so Porsche sales suffer. For Fisker, poor software nailed the coffin, especially as the EV startup did not have great cars to begin with.



