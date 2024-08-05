How Many Crashes Are Too Many? NHTSA Goes After Tesla For .0001% Autopilot Crash Rate On Recalled Teslas

Late last month, America’s safety regulators revealed that they were looking into the efficacy of a Tesla recall that involved more than 2 million vehicles equipped with the Autopilot driver assistance system. Now, a letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that the organization has received a total of 20 crash reports in Tesla vehicles since the recall remedy was installed.

NHTSA’s investigation will seek to evaluate the impact of the recall on three crash types: frontal, spin/understeer, and accidents in which inadvertent steering override was involved. It will also seek to determine if the updates introduced by the recall have actually resolved the defects they were supposed to fix.