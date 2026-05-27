Hyundai Dealership Service Departments Will Soon Be Making Housecalls

Hyundai’s participating U.S. dealers are changing how basic maintenance operations are performed on their customers’ cars. Factory-trained mechanics driving kitted-out mobile service vans are already on the road. Here’s the gist of it.

If there’s one thing almost all car owners like, then that must be mobile service. Tesla and Rivian popularized sending mechanics to customers’ homes to fix their EVs, while smaller, independent shops made an effort to have this option available to drivers in their communities.

Besides dedicated service vans, we’ve seen an uptick in personalized and time-efficient services performed by various businesses. Younger mechanics who are trying to establish a business of their own invest in custom mobile shops that allow them to change the oil and various filters right where it’s convenient for the customer.