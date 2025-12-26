Hyundai Expands N-Line Treatment Across All Of It's EVs

It’s official. Hyundai is giving its electric hot hatch the N-Line treatment, and we are getting our first look at it.

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the IONIQ 3, a smaller sibling to the IONIQ 5. Although it’s part of the IONIQ series, the IONIQ 3 is set to debut with a new style.



We got our first look at it in September at the Munich Motor Show after Hyundai unveiled the Concept Three. The “Three” is Hyundai’s first compact EV in the IONIQ lineup, bringing a radical new look to the series.