Hyundai Follows BMW's Unpopular Path Of Subscription Based Features

Hyundai Connected Mobility, a new venture announced last month, has revealed that one of its initiatives is the introduction of in-car subscriptions. This new division will integrate and push the software-defined vehicle further.

It will offer expanded options for Hyundai customers in Europe and include the ability to add features to existing models like the Ioniq 5 and newer models like the upcoming Ioniq 7. Hyundai says the ultimate goal is to offer a "range of digital in-car and in-app services as well as new mobility services throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle."