Hyundai Has Big Plans For It's Upcoming Pickup

Hyundai has revamped its reputation in America over the past decade. Part of that has been ramping up the quality; 15 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles have been North American Car/SUV of the Year finalists since 2019. For the second half of the 2020s, Hyundai plans to focus on volume. Hyundai sold 834,000 vehicles in North America in 2024. The brand is targeting 1.44 million sales in North America by 2030, a number that would have had Hyundai beating Honda. That would represent 72% growth over the back half of the decade. A key vehicle that will help Hyundai get there is one of the new vehicles we are eagerly anticipating.



