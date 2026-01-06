Hyundai/Kia Found The Keys To Success With Affordable Cars In 2025

Looking back on the previous 12 months, it's hard to imagine any automaker coming through 2025 with any good news. After all, ongoing economic instability, rising inflation, and the Trump administration's tariffs seem to have lingered over the industry like a dark cloud of doubt. And yet, two closely related automakers enjoyed best-ever US sales in 2025. Motivated by strong demand for the redesigned Hyundai Palisade and sales gains for electrified models like the Kia Niro, the South Korean companies did great last year. Although the excellent Palisade (including a first-ever hybrid) may have garnered most of Hyundai's headlines, the automaker's best-selling product was actually the Tucson, which found 234,230 new homes in 2025 for a 14-percent increase over 2024. The compact crossover was far and away Hyundai's most popular product, but the second-place Elantra's 148,200 units still represent an 8-percent boost. And the inexpensive Hyundai Venue enjoyed the highest proportional gains, with sales improving 21 percent from 2024 to 2025 – though total numbers are still a meager 29,805 units.



