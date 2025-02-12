Hyundai Promises Real Off-Road Capability With Future Models

It’s cliché to talk about the surprising speed at which Hyundai products have improved over the last two decades. What’s more impressive, to me, is just how good these vehicles look. The Hyundai design team, as well as the crew at Genesis, is turning out some of the sharpest vehicles on the road.

Hyundai worked hard to refine the styling of its standard road cars. The automaker instilled proper familial design language across the lineup—from signature lighting elements to smart fender work. From there, however, the evolution of Hyundai’s EVs, N products, and the XRT vehicles enables greater creativity and growth.