Hyundai Promises The Ioniq 6 N Performance Sedan Is US Bound In Limited Quanities

The sleek and presumably very fast Hyundai Ioniq 6 N performance electric sedan is coming to the United States in the spring of next year. That’s the good news, at least for those who were looking for a sub-$100,000 go-fast sedan that doesn’t need any gas to put a smile on their face. The bad news is that even Hyundai knows it won’t be a hot seller. In its official announcement, the automaker said the Ioniq 6 N will be available “in limited quantities” in the U.S. in 2026, which is just sad. With all-wheel drive, a dedicated drift mode, tuned suspension and up to 641 horsepower on tap, the Ioniq 6 N is gearing up to be a show-stopper, just like its crossover sibling, the Ioniq 5 N. Both ride on the same E-GMP platform that allows for quick charging from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes from a 350-kilowatt fast charger.



