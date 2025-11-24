Hyundai Promises The XRT Will Have True Off Road Capabilities

Hyundai’s seen the success of the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota 4Runner and it wants some of that. The South Korean automaker’s about to get serious with body-on-frame vehicles and off-road capability.

At the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, Olabisi Boyle, who is the senior vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai North America, told The Drive that the automaker’s XRT trim is “not gonna be a trim,” and the products coming are going to be “100%” more capable than what’s on showroom floors right now. Hyundai’s hungry for a slice of the adventure and off-road market segment.