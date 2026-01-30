Hyundai Recalls Almost 42,000 Vehicles From Instrument Panel Failures

The North American subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Company has identified a software-related problem that may result in a sudden failure of the instrument panel display while driving. As you might have already guessed, the affected 41,651-vehicle recall population may fail to comply with certain requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for displays and controls.

Hyundai Motor America claims the instrument cluster may intermittently reboot, a condition that results in a temporary blank screen due to electrical noise. That noise originates from the power management integrated circuit. And because of said noise, the instrument cluster enters thermal protection mode.