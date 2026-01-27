Hyundai Shares Fall After Trump Restores 25% Tariffs

President Donald Trump said Monday that he was increasing tariffs on imported autos, pharmaceuticals, and lumber from South Korea from 15% to 25% because of a delay in that country’s legislature approving a trade deal with the United States reached last summer.

Hyundai Motor shares fell as much as 4.77% on the heels of the news, but later pared losses and were last down 0.81% in volatile trading. The South Korean-based is the largest importer of new vehicles from that country into the United States.