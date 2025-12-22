Hyundai Teases It's Largest EV Yet, But It Isn't What You Think It Is

The European Union is poised to drop its much-debated sales ban on new cars with combustion engines. Vehicles with conventional drivetrains will still be allowed beyond 2035, provided the new regulation is approved. However, Hyundai isn’t backing down from its electric offensive on the continent. In January, it will introduce its largest EV ever, although details remain shrouded in mystery. By European standards, the Ioniq 9 is already a massive vehicle. The three-row SUV stretches over five meters (nearly 200 inches), which raises the question of what Hyundai is planning next. The company cryptically says its upcoming EV “supplements the brand’s existing lineup” of electric models. That doesn’t offer much to go on, but logic suggests it won’t be yet another jumbo-sized SUV.



