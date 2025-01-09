IAA 2025 MUNICH: What We Expect At This Year’s Show. Do ANY Of These EXCITE YOU?

The 2025 IAA Mobility Show in Munich, kicking off September 9, promises a thrilling showcase of automotive innovation, with a spotlight on electric vehicles and cutting-edge concepts. From BMW’s game-changing iX3 on the Neue Klasse platform to Volkswagen’s affordable ID. show car and Mercedes’ electric GLC, the event will highlight the industry’s electrification push. Expect stunning debuts like Cupra’s Tindaya, Polestar’s 840 hp sedan, and Renault’s hybrid Clio. Held across the Summit and Open Space, IAA 2025 will blend futuristic tech, sustainability, and public engagement, setting the stage for mobility’s future.



The 2025 IAA Mobility Show in Munich, running from September 9 to 14, 2025, with a press day on September 8, will feature several significant vehicle introductions, particularly electric vehicles (EVs) and innovative concepts. Here are the key highlights based on available information:



* Audi Concept.

* BMW iX3: BMW will debut the iX3, the first model on its Neue Klasse platform, a midsize electric SUV with an 800V powertrain, 107-kWh battery, and 400 kW charging capacity, enabling a 10% to 80% charge in 21 minutes. It will be showcased at the IAA Summit, Open Space at Max-Joseph-Platz, and BMW Welt, alongside innovations like BMW Panoramic iDrive and bidirectional charging.

* Mercedes-Benz GLC: Mercedes will unveil an electric GLC, a direct rival to the BMW iX3, emphasizing its push into premium electric SUVs. The GLC will be a centerpiece at the IAA Summit, highlighting Mercedes' electrification strategy.

* Volkswagen Models: Volkswagen will present four new vehicles at the Open Space in Munich’s city center, including:

* A new all-electric ID. show car, previewing an affordable EV in the T-Cross class, set for production in 2026.

* The all-new T-Roc, debuting shortly after its world premiere.

* The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE, a limited-edition model in collaboration with BOGNER FIRE+ICE.

* The Golf GTI EDITION 50, a high-performance model with 239 kW (325 PS).

* Renault Clio: Renault will introduce the sixth-generation Clio hatchback, featuring a hybrid powertrain with a 1.6L gasoline engine (145 hp) and a 48V mild-hybrid option. It may include a digital cockpit with Android Automotive OS, similar to Renault’s premium models.

* Cupra Tindaya: SEAT’s performance brand, Cupra, will unveil the Tindaya, named after a Canary Islands volcanic mountain, at the Open Space during the press day evening.

* Volvo EX60: Volvo is expected to showcase its midsize electric SUV, the EX60, with deliveries planned for 2026 after extensive testing.

* Polestar 5: Polestar, a Geely brand, is likely to debut its ultra-premium electric sedan, the Polestar 5, with a rumored 840 hp and competitive range to challenge Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

* Hyundai Ioniq 2: Hyundai will present the Ioniq 2, a subcompact battery-electric vehicle (BEV) drawing on tech from the Kia EV4, with teaser images released on August 26, 2025.

* Vauxhall/Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo: This 800 hp EV concept, weighing just 1,170 kg, will be unveiled as a full-scale model, with virtual racing available on Gran Turismo 7 simulators. It previews the next Corsa but is likely limited to gaming rather than production.

* MINI JCW Show Cars: MINI will showcase two John Cooper Works (JCW) show cars at the Open Space on Max-Joseph-Platz and the MINI Pavillon on Lenbachplatz, emphasizing the brand’s motorsport heritage.



Expect a few surprises as well.



These introductions reflect the show’s focus on electrification, sustainability, and advanced mobility solutions, with a mix of production models and concepts. The IAA Mobility 2025 will feature these vehicles across its Summit (Messe München, September 9–12) for professionals and Open Space (downtown Munich, September 9–14) for the public, alongside conferences and test drives.







