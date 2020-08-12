IT IS ALIVE! 2022 Acura MDX Debuts As New Flagship For The Company

Acura today unveiled the all-new 2022 MDX, the most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated SUV in Acura history.

Occupying its new position as the brand flagship, the next-generation Acura MDX marks a quantum leap forward with a bold exterior design coupled with a sophisticated and elegant new interior featuring the most high-tech and advanced cockpit in the brand’s 35-year history.

Fully developed around Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance brand DNA, and built on an all-new platform designed for new levels of performance, the 2022 MDX will arrive at dealers Feb. 2 with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $46,900.

“This new fourth-generation MDX really builds on all of the values that have made MDX a perennial favorite with customers over the past 20 years,” said Tom Nguyen, MDX global development leader. “By injecting higher levels of craftsmanship, performance and technology, the 2022 MDX is truly a vehicle befitting of its flagship position.”

