If Lamborghini Made A Mini Sized Performance SUV, Would It Sell?

The Raging Bull has gone back and forth multiple times about the possibility of expanding its lineup with a fourth model, which would sit next to the baby supercar (Temerario), the flagship supercar (Revuelto), and the crossover (Urus). However, that hasn’t happened yet, and from what we can tell, it will probably be a few good years until this company decides whether such a move would be clever from a financial perspective. Depending on whom you ask, you will get different answers as to what body style Lamborghini should choose for its fourth hypothetical model. Some would argue that a super sedan would be the only way, whereas others would perhaps tell you that the blue-blooded world needs a shooting brake. Nevertheless, from a financial point of view, perhaps a smaller crossover than the Urus would make the most sense.



